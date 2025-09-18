Man dies after being hit by police vehicle near metro station in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 18 A man died after allegedly being hit by a Delhi Police vehicle near the Ram Krishna Ashram Marg metro station on Thursday.

The crime team and Delhi Police are currently investigating the incident.

The body has been sent to a nearby hospital for a post-mortem. The accident happened near Pillar 10, behind the Municipal Palace, and near the Police Station Mandir Marg.

As per preliminary police reports, the tragic accident happened when the driver of the police control room (PCR) van accidentally pressed the accelerator and mounted a roadside ramp, causing the vehicle to hit and run over the man. He died on the spot.

The accident created panic in the area, and people rushed to the spot. Police teams reached the spot immediately to assess the situation and began inquiries.

Further details were awaited.

As per reports, the name of the deceased is said to be Ganga Ram, who used to run a tea stall. The incident took place around 5 a.m., and it is being alleged that the police personnel involved were under the influence of alcohol.

CCTVs will be checked for more details, said a police officer, adding that further investigation is underway.

The incident comes days after a senior official of the Union Ministry of Finance, Navjot Singh, died, and three people, including his wife, were injured after a BMW hit his motorcycle near Delhi Cantonment metro station on Ring Road.

The tragic accident happened on Sunday (September 14), police said. Gaganpreet Kaur, whose BMW crashed into the bike, was arrested from a hospital, and a case of culpable homicide, destruction of evidence, and rash driving was slapped on her.

Navjot Singh, 52, was working as a deputy secretary in the Union Finance Ministry. He visited Bangla Sahib Gurdwara with his wife, Sandeep Kaur, and the two then had lunch at Karnataka Bhavan in RK Puram and were on their way home when the crash occurred.

