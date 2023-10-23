Man dies after colliding with truck in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 23 A 45-year-old man died after he hit his bike with a truck stranded in the middle of a road in southwest Delhi, an officer said on Monday.

According to police, on Sunday at 2:06 p.m, a medico-legal case (MLC) information about a patient brought dead at AIIMS Trauma Centre Delhi was received at Delhi Cantonment police station.

Upon receiving the information, a police team was dispatched for the hospital and the spot.

“On spot, which was between Mahipalpur Flyover towards Dhaula Kuan, near Iron Foot Over Bridge, opposite Shankar Vihar, an accidental vehicle Tata truck was found and a person namely Raju, a resident of Auraiya Uttar Pradesh met,” said a senior police officer.

On inquiry, it was known that Raju is the driver of the truck. “At around 12:15 a.m, his truck broke down in between Mahipal Flyover. In the meantime, an Apache motorcycle collided with the truck from behind and the driver of the bike got injured who was admitted in AIIMS Trauma centre hospital,” said the officer.

“The spot was inspected. The truck driver parked the truck in the middle of the highway and did not put any signal mark or emergency light on. Accordingly, a case under sections 279 and 304A of the IPC was registered and the truck driver was arrested. The offending truck had been seized,” the officer added.

