Man dies after fight over kite flying in UP

Lucknow, Oct 15 A fight between two boys here over kite flying took a deadly turn after the father of one boy, visited the other’s house to complain and his relatives allegedly thrashed him till he fainted and was later declared dead at the hospital.

Police have registered an FIR against five persons.

According to police, 12-year-old Zaid and10-year-old Sufiyan, residents of Basant Kunj area of Dubagga, had a fight over kite flying and Sufiyan beat up Zaid. The incident took place on Saturday.

When Zaid’s parents, Mohammed Furqan and Shahjahan went to Sufiyan’s house, his parents and relatives locked Furqan in a room and thrashed him, said police.

The police were informed and arrived at the scene. They called both parties to the Amrapali police booth in the area.

Senior police officials were also informed about the incident and rushed to the scene.

Additional DCP Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said Furqan, 40, fainted at the police booth.

Sinha said Sufiyan’s mother, who was also at the booth, alleged that Furqan used to get drunk and misbehave with women in the neighbourhood.

Sinha said that minutes later, Furqan was taken to a private hospital in Dubagga, where doctors declared him dead. Furqan’s relatives and family members staged a protest but police officials pacified the family by assuring them of strong action against Sufiyan’s family and an FIR has been registered.

