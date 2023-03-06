Man dies in road accident in West Delhi

New Delhi, March 6 A 30-year-old man died in an accident in West Delhi's Subhash Nagar area, said an official on Monday.

The official said that the incident occurred on Sunday night and police teams are checking CCTV footage of the area to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The deceased was identified as Pulkit Chawla, a resident of Hari Nagar area.

According to police, on Sunday around 10:15 p.m, an accident took place between a scooty and a bike at Milap Market, Subhash Nagar.

"Rider of the scooty, Pulkit got injured in the incident and he was immediately taken to DDU hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," said a senior police official.

