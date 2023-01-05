Man dies in Siliguri after dumper truck hits scooter, drags him for 1.5 km

Kolkata, Jan 5 In what looks like a rerun of the Kanjhawala incident in Delhi, wherein a 20-year-old woman died a painful death after being hit and dragged by a car for around 12 km in the early hours of January 1, a scooter-borne man met a similar end after being hit and dragged by a dumper truck for about 1.5 km in West Bengal's Siliguri on Thursday evening.

Local police sources said the incident took place in front of the University of North Bengal campus at around 8.30 p.m. on Thursday, when the victim, Ananta Das, was returning home on this scooter and was hit by the dumper truck.

A trader by profession, Das met with the accident while he was driving back from a local trading hub at Bagdogra to his residence in Siliguri.

After being hit by the dumper, the scooter somehow got stuck to the edges of the truck, which kept on moving for about 1.5 km, dragging the victim along. The scooter soon caught fire, which charred the body of the victim.

Fire tenders from the local fire station at Matigara soon reached the spot and brought the fire under control. However, by then Das was dead.

The driver of the dumper truck has been arrested.

