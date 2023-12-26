Man dies mysteriously in his in-law's house in Bihar's Begusarai

Patna, Dec 26 A man died mysteriously at his in-laws' house in Bihar’s Begusarai district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Pankaj Singh, 30, who got married four years ago. He was an illiterate while his wife was a graduate.

His family members alleged that his in-laws have put poison in his food, leading to his death.

"Pankaj was married to the girl four years ago but she does not want to live in her in-laws' house. On Monday, he went to the girl's house located at Jagir locality under town police station in the district. We strongly believe that he was served dinner lashed with poisonous substance which he consumed on Monday night and died," his father Ram Vilas Singh, a resident of Bharatpur village under Ballia police station in the district, said.

“Pankaj used to live in another state and had given Rs 10 lakh to her since marriage. Still, she does not want to live with him as he was an illiterate person and she is a BA pass girl. We were involved in Panchayat several times but she did not agree on living with him," he added.

An officer of the Ballia police station said: "We have recovered the dead body and sent for the post-mortem investigation in Sadar hospital. A complaint has been received from the victim's family. The matter is under investigation."

