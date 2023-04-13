Man dies of rabies after dog bite in Delhi
By IANS | Published: April 13, 2023 11:18 PM 2023-04-13T23:18:03+5:30 2023-04-13T23:40:07+5:30
New Delhi, April 13 A 65-year-old man died in Delhi's Chawri Bazar area because of not taking the necessary treatment after being bitten by a stray dog, the police said on Thursday. .
A senior police officer said that a PCR call was received at the Hauz Qazi police station, informing that one man who was bitten by dog was lying on the footpath in the Chawri Bazaar area.
A police team reached the spot and found that the man was bitten by dog around a month back.
"On inquiry, the person was found to be a vagabond, who didn't take any treatment after the dog bite. He was taken to the LNJP Hospital, where the docters declared him brought dead," the officer said.
