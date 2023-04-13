Man dies of rabies after dog bite in Delhi

New Delhi, April 13 A 65-year-old man died in Delhi's Chawri Bazar area because of not taking the necessary treatment after being bitten by a stray dog, the police said on Thursday. .

A senior police officer said that a PCR call was received at the Hauz Qazi police station, informing that one man who was bitten by dog was lying on the footpath in the Chawri Bazaar area.

A police team reached the spot and found that the man was bitten by dog around a month back.

"On inquiry, the person was found to be a vagabond, who didn't take any treatment after the dog bite. He was taken to the LNJP Hospital, where the docters declared him brought dead," the officer said.

