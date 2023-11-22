Man dies of self immolation over family dispute in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Nov 22 A 34-year-old man died after he allegedly immolated self in Keshura on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

The deceased, identified as Laxman Pradhan, was a driver.

"Laxman's brother lodged a report at the Badagada police station alleging that his brother had set himself on fire after pouring some petrol related product on Tuesday evening. Laxman sustained critical burn injuries and died Wednesday morning while getting treated at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. We are verifying the viral CCTV footage showing Laxman setting himself ablaze," said Subhanarayan Muduli, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Zone IV.

Muduli stated that the police have been questioning the family members, eyewitnesses and villagers to know the reason behind Laxman taking the extreme step.

"We have so far found that Laxman was suffering from family-related tensions due to which he lost his mental balance and committed suicide. We also received some unverified information that Laxman had sold some land properties and squandered the whole amount without giving anything to his family members. However, we are checking the veracity of claims regarding the dispute," Muduli added.

Police have been investigating the matter by registering an unnatural death case.

