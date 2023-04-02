Man dies of suspected food poisoning, 4 in hospital in Kerala's Thrissur

Thiruvananthapuram, April 2 A 57-year-old man, Saseendran of Avanoor in the Kerala's Thrissur district died of suspected food poisoning, police said.

His wife Geetha, mother Ambuja, and two workers, who were at his home, are also admitted to the hospital. The condition of one of the workers is said to be serious.

Police said that Saseendran, who lives near the Thrissur government medical college, went out of his home in a two-wheeler and reached an ATM counter adjacent to the medical college. Saseendran, however collapsed and people, including some doctors who were sitting at a coffee shop near the counter, immediately rushed him to the Medical College hospital but did not respond to treatment and died immediately.

The four had consumed 'Idli' for breakfast and a probe is on whether any poisonous material entered the body. His son, who did not consume the breakfast, is not affected.

