Man dies, two injured after clash at Delhi restaurant

New Delhi, Feb 22 A 23-year-old man died while two others were injured as a quarrel between staff and customers at a restaurant in a north Delhi mall turned violent, police said on Thursday.

The incident was reported from the "Yaaran Da Adda" restaurant at Vardhman Mall in Pitampura area.

The deceased was identified as Jatin Sharma, a resident of Budh Vihar while the injured were identified as Varad and Prashant.

Police said that on early Wednesday morning, information was received at Mangolpuri police station from BM Hospital regarding a medico-legal case and a police team reached the hospital.

"As per local enquiry, it came to light that Sharma and his friends were celebrating his birthday at Yaaran Da Adda, Vardhman Mall, Pitampura on Tuesday night," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer, Jimmy Chiram said.

Due to some misunderstanding with the restaurant workers, a quarrel ensued.

“In the quarrel, Sharma was stabbed in the chest and Varad and Prashant were also injured. A police control room call regarding the quarrel was also received at 3.27 a.m. at that time," he said.

The DCP further said that after analysis of CCTV cameras, local information, and examination of the witnesses, some alleged accused have been identified and six accused including Kishore, the owner of the restaurant, have been detained.

