Man dies under mysterious circumstances in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 27 A 25-year-old scrap dealer died under mysterious circumstances in north east Delhi, an official said on Wednesday, adding that they were probing the incident from all angles.

The incident occurred in Karawal Nagar on Tuesday evening when the victim identified as Riyazul was surrounded by people who had loaned him money.

According to police, on Tuesday at 6:23 p.m, a call was received from Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital regarding the death of one Riyazul.

During the probe, it was revealed that Riyazul, a native of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, had been running a scrap godown in Karawal Nagar.

“His employee Azim worked with him who told police that Rahim, Javed and some others visited them on Tuesday morning. Apparently, they had loaned some money to Riyazul and wanted him to return it to them. Azim had heard them speak about it,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

“All of them had lunch together. Azim then went upstairs to the terrace. When he came down at about 4 p.m., he saw Rahim and others crowding around Riyazul. They told him that Riyazul had ingested something poisonous,” said the DCP.

They took Riyazul, first on a scooty and then hired an auto-rickshaw to rush him to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where the doctor declared him brought dead.

“The Crime and FSL teams had visited the place of occurrence. Dead body was shifted to GTB Hospital for conducting post-mortem examination. The exact sequence of events is being ascertained,” said the DCP.

Rahim, Javed and others are on the run after admitting Riyazul to the hospital. “Efforts are being made to trace and interrogate them,” said the DCP.

“The cause of death will be clear after post-mortem examination. The family of the deceased has been informed,” the DCP added.

