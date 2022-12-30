Man dies while participating in mock drill in Kerala's Pathanamthitta

A man died while participating in a mock drill by the National Disaster Management Authority in Kerala's Pathanamthitta, police said.

The deceased, identified as Binu Soman (34), drowned in a river during his participation in the mock drill.

He died at around 8 pm in a private hospital in Thiruvalla.

The mock drill was conducted by NDRF, Fire Force and Revenue Department unitedly.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolence on his death.

( With inputs from ANI )

