Man, dragged out and thrashed by brother-in-law in south Delhi, succumbs to injuries

New Delhi, Jan 15 A 39-year-old man, who was dragged out of his house in south Delhi and brutally thrashed last month by his brother-in-law, succumbed to injuries on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Rakesh, a resident of Sangam Vihar.

The incident took place on December 29 and a video allegedly depicting the incident has emerged on social media platforms.

The footage captures several people forcibly pulling Rakesh out of his residence, kicking him, and striking him with a stone. Subsequently, the perpetrators fled the scene, leaving an injured Rakesh lying on the road.

According to police, on December 31, 2023 on the complaint of Rakesh's brother Mukesh, a case was registered wherein the complainant stated that a quarrel took place on December 29 between his brother Rakesh and his wife.

"After that, Rakesh’s wife called her brother, who came from Faridabad along with his some friends and beat the complainant as well as his brother Rakesh," a senior police official said.

"Rakesh was admitted to hospital. During the treatment, the injured Rakesh has died. Post-mortem examination is being carried out. The sections of offences shall be modified and legal action will be taken accordingly," the official added.

