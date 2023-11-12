Man drowns while saving son in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Nov 12 A man drowned in Kathajodi River while trying to save his eight-year-old son in Naraj area of Cuttack district in Odisha on Sunday.

The deceased identified as Saroj Kumar Sahoo was a resident of Teli Sahi in Naraj area under Baranga police station of Cuttack district.

Sources said that 45-year-old Saroj, an electrician by profession, while taking bath spotted his son was getting swept away in the current. He jumped into the water to save the child but was stuck in quicksand. Meanwhile, his son managed to come out of the water holding a saree thrown by some women present at the spot.

The deceased Saroj was rescued by the locals who rushed him to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him 'brought dead'.

Police, after legal formalities, handed over the body to the family members.

