Man forced to apologize by rubbing his nose in temple after he criticized ‘The Kashmir Files’

Commenting against the movie 'The Kashmir Files' has cost a person dearly. It is learned that the enraged citizens called the person concerned to the temple and made him rub his nose and also apologize. A video of this is also going viral on social media. Meanwhile, a youth has also come forward in this regard and said that he will go to Bhiwadi police station and lodge a complaint in this regard. The incident is said to have taken place at Gokulpur in Behror in Alwar. Rajesh works as a Senior Sales Manager in a private bank. Four days ago, he had commented on the movie 'The Kashmir Files' through Facebook. The film depicts atrocities on Kashmiri Pandits, but other caste people have also been attacked.

Jitendrapal Meghwal, a resident of Barwa village, was stabbed to death by two miscreants who allegedly could not tolerate his moustache and his good lifestyle after getting the govt job, Rajesh had commented. The case escalated after comments on the film. On Tuesday, some people called a meeting at the local temple and Rajesh was also invited. He was asked to apologize to everyone for his comments. He was also forced to rub his noses in front of God. A video of this has also surfaced.

As the case escalated, Rajesh came online and apologized. On Tuesday, he again joined hands with the villagers and apologized. Rajesh has alleged that he was forced to rub his nose. Now he is going to meet Bhiwadi SP along with some people and demand action. A case was registered against 11 persons at Behror police station late last night after the case came to light.

These include Navdeep, Sajit Yadav, Hemant Sharma, Ajay Sharma, Nitin Jangid, Prashant Yadav, Ramutar Yadav, Parbind, Leelaram, Kuldeep Yadav, Mulayam Singh. All have been charged with harassment, assault, racial slurs and other offenses. Behror DSP Anand Rao is investigating the case. "I had written about why Jai Bhim movie was not made tax free. Some of the people wrote Jai Shree Ram and Jai Shree Krishna in response to Meghwal’s post on the film. Meghwal reacted to the comments with some derogatory remarks against Gods which provoked people.