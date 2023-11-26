Man found charred to death in car in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 26 A man was found charred to death in his car on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The incident occurred on Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Adibatla on Saturday night.

Police suspect the deceased to be Venkatesh, a resident of Kodad. The car was completely gutted in the incident.

Police registered a case and took up investigation. A police officer said they were trying to find out if it was an accident or somebody set the car ablaze.

