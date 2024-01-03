Man found dead at his house in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 3 A 30-year-old man has been found dead with his body hanging from the ceiling fan at his house in Delhi, the police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Panwar, a resident of Karawal Nagar in Delhi.

The police received a call about spotting a lifeless body hanging at around 7.40 a.m.

On reaching the spot, the police team found a person hanging from the ceiling fan with a muffler.

"The crime and FSL teams visited the spot. The body was shifted to GTB Hospital and post mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the relatives," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Joy Trikey.

During the initial probe, the DCP said that no suicide note was found, however, it seems that the deceased had borrowed money from some people and had not been able to return it.

Rahul Panwar was employed as a 'Contractual Collection Manager' by bus operators.

He is survived by his wife and a girl child.

