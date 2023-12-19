Man found dead in cab in west Delhi, was missing since Dec 16

New Delhi, Dec 19 A man was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a cab in west Delhi area on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Harkesh, a resident of Chanchal Park area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Vichitra Veer said that a police control room (PCR) call was received at Rajouri Garden police station regarding a dead body in a taxi parked on Road no 28 in front of Guru Gobind Singh Hospital.

The local police reached at the spot and the crime and forensic teams was called to inspect the scene of crime.

"The owner said that he has given the taxi to Harkesh, who was missing since December 16 and his missing report has been lodged in Ranhola police station," said the DCP.

The car was found locked from inside and the key was inside. "Crime and forensic teams has inspected the car. The deceased was identified by his neighbour. The body was sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay mortuary for preservation. Inquest proceedings have been initiated," the DCP said.

