Man found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bihar's Banka

Patna, March 15 An employee of an insurance company was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bihar's Banka district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, Suryakant Mani (35) was associated with PNB MetLife Insurance company in Banka. He was living in a rented accommodation on Katoria road in the city. The police said that the body was found in a naked state in the washroom on Monday night.

"During investigation, it appeared that his mobile phone had been switched off since 11 p.m. on Sunday. As he did not come to office on Monday, a colleague of his tried to contact him. Since his phone was switched off, the colleague went to the rented house of Suryakant and found him dead in the washroom," said Shambhu Yadav, SHO of Katoria police station.

"We have recovered the dead body from the spot and sent it for post-mortem. We have also recovered a liquor bottle and cigarettes from his house. It seems that he was accompanied by someone else. The main door of the house was also open," Yadav said.

"We have called the FSL team to collect samples. The post-mortem report is awaited. We are trying to establish the fingerprints from the objects, especially a liquor bottle to find some clues about the accused. There were no external marks on the body. Hence, its looks like it was a friendly entry and the accused probably mixed something in his drink," Yadav said.

Suryakant is a native of the Matta village under Kutumba police station in Aurangabad district. Local police informed his father Krishna Singh about the incident.

