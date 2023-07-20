Man found dead under mysterious circumstances in Delhi
By IANS | Published: July 20, 2023 01:26 PM 2023-07-20T13:26:57+5:30 2023-07-20T13:30:11+5:30
New Delhi, July 20 An unidentified man in his 30s was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the second floor terrace of a house in Delhi's Karawal Nagar on Thursday, a police official said
At around 9.20 a.m., police received information of a dead man in the house located in Phase-I, Shiv Vihar.
When a police team reached the spot and physically inspected the body, no injury marks were found.
“During initial probe, it was revealed that he was working as a laborer in the area and was sharing a room with other labourers, who were all from Bihar. Efforts are being made to identify the deceased.
“The cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem examination. Further investigation in the matter is in progress,” the official added.
