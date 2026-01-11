Man found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jan 11 An elderly man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kolkata on Sunday, the police said.

Kolkata Police recovered his body after breaking open the door of his house in the Amherst Street police station area.

The circumstances surrounding the man's death have created a mystery, as the elderly man was found without any clothing on the lower part of his body and no signs of injury were found.

According to police sources, the deceased was identified as Amitabh Dey (62).

He lived alone in a two-storeyed house on Chintamani Das Lane.

Since Saturday morning, there had been no response from him at his residence.

The elderly man's nephew, Debashish Daw, informed the police that he had last spoken to Amitabh on January 7.

Despite calling him multiple times since Saturday, the elderly man did not answer his phone. Debashish even went to the house and called out to him repeatedly from outside. However, there was no response from the house. Following this, he informed the police.

Upon receiving the news, officers from Amherst Street Police Station went to the scene and broke open the door.

They found the elderly man lying on the floor of the ground-floor living room with no clothing on the lower part of his body.

He was quickly rescued and taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

The police have not found any evidence of foul play or struggle during their initial investigation.

At the same time, no complaint has been filed regarding the elderly man's death so far.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and have started an investigation.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The actual cause of death will be known once the report is received," said a senior officer of Kolkata Police. However, the police have said that no suicide note was found at his house.

