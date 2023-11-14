Man found hanging after getting thrashed by girlfriend’s family in UP village

Unnao, Nov 14 A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten up by the family members of the girl he loved in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

The incident took place in Atiya Rasoolpur village of Unnao when he had come to meet the girl.

The following day, on Monday, his body was found hanging from a noose in a mango tree, two hundred meters away from his girlfriend's village.

The family members of the deceased have accused the girl’s family of murder and hanging the body.

In the post-mortem report, injury marks of beating with a stick were found on the right shoulder and hand. Death due to hanging has been confirmed. The police is investigating the matter

According to reports, Sajan Lodhi ,22, son of Lal Bahadur, resident of village Atiya Rasulabad of Asiwan police station area, had come to meet his girlfriend on Sunday.

When his girlfriend's family members saw him, they beat up the young man. After that he did not go home. On Monday morning, his body was found hanging from a tree in the mango orchard of Shivkumar, a resident of Hasnapur.

The villagers who went to the fields saw the dead body and informed his family.

Station incharge Rajeshwar Tripathi said the family members of the deceased have not yet filed any complaint and the post-mortem of the body has been done. Further action will be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report.

Deceased Sajan, his father and girlfriend's family work at a brick kiln in the Makhi area.

The couple fell in love but the boy's family was not ready for the marriage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor