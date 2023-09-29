Man found hanging from a tree in Delhi park, murder case registered

New Delhi, Sep 29 The body of a 60-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in a Delhi park on Friday, said an official, adding that they have registered a murder case and initiated a probe.

Police said that a body was hanging from a tree in a park near Dwarka Mor, following which a police team reached the spot.

“A male dead body was found hanging from a tree. After thorough forensic examination of the crime team, we have registered a case of murder at Dwarka North police station based on prima facie circumstances. However, the cause of death (suicide or murder and internal injuries if any) will be clear only after post mortem report," said a senior police officer.

The official said that the deceased has been identified as Sujathan Padmanabhan.

“He was presently unemployed but until a few months ago he was working in a private company as a technician,” said the official.

The official said that Padmanabhan had left from his home on Thursday night saying that he is going out of Delhi on work.

“The CCTV footage shows him going alone into the park instead,” the official added.

