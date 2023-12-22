Man found hanging from ceiling fan in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 22 A 27-year-old man was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his house at north Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi area on Friday, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Manik, a resident of Malkaganj in north Delhi.

According to police, on Friday, a police control room (PCR) call was received at 10:53 a.m. at Subzi Mandi police station reporting an incident at a house in Malkaganj.

“The call indicated that a person had committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena.

The Station House Officer (SHO) along with a police team promptly arrived at the scene.

“Upon reaching, they found the room locked from inside. The team then got the rear window broken to gain entry into the room,” said the DCP.

Manik was discovered hanging from the ceiling fan using a towel.

“Manik worked as a labourer in marriage functions with his brother, who lived in the adjacent room with his family and mother,” said the DCP.

“The deceased's body has been moved to Hindu Rao Hospital mortuary and the crime scene is being forensically examined. Proceedings under section 174 Cr.PC are being done,” the DCP added.

