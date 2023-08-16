Man found hanging from ceiling fan in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 16 A man was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his house in Delhi, a police official said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Parveen Parmeshwar (41). He used to make dosas on a movable rehri (cart) and was staying alone on rent.

According to police, on Tuesday, a police control room call regarding a foul smell coming out from DDA flat in Bindapur was received at Bindapur police station following which a police team was dispatched for the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, it was found that the flat was bolted from inside upon which the door was broken by the police officials.

“One person was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the house,” said a senior police official, adding that inquest proceedings are being carried out.

