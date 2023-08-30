Man found with throat slit at Delhi house

New Delhi, Aug 30 A man, in his late 20s, was found dead with cuts on his neck at a house in south Delhi, a Delhi Police official said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Alfaf Washim, a resident of a house opposite Makka Palace Hotel in Zakir Nagar.

According to the police, they received information on Wednesday regarding the presence of blood at a house near Batla House in Jamia Nagar.

On reaching the location, police discovered the dead body of a male with deep injuries on the neck.

"Both the crime teams from FSL Rohini and the local police have visited the crime scene. The deceased has cut marks on the neck," said a senior police official.

"The CCTV footage is being examined to gather any potential clues. According to information from his relatives, he had left his home around 11 a.m on Wednesday," the official added.

