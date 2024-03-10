Man from Odisha held in Goa with 4 kg ganja

Panaji, March 10 The Goa Police on Sunday arrested a man hailing from Odisha for allegedly possessing ganja valued at Rs 4 lakh, officials said.

The police said that the Crime Branch team led by Police Inspector Dattaram Raut conducted a raid near wholesale fish market at Margao in South Goa and nabbed the accused person.

"The accused is identified as Jitendra Nayak, 28, native of Gajapati, Odisha, for being in possession of flowering and fruiting tops of plant suspected to be narcotic drugs weighing 4 kg valued at Rs 4 lakh," the police said.

Police is investigating the case.

