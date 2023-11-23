Man held at IGI airport with gold paste worth Rs 98 L

New Delhi, Nov 23 Delhi Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport have arrested a man for trying to smuggle in gold paste worth Rs 98 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

According to officials, on the basis of profiling, Customs officials at IGI Airport have seized gold weighing 1841 grams in paste form valued at Rs 98 lakh brought by One Indian national who arrived from Doha.

"The passenger has been arrested under Customs Act, 1962. Further, investigations are underway," said the official.

Earlier, on Tuesday, customs officials had arrested a man with gold bars worth over Rs two crore.

Sharing the details, a senior customs official said that on the basis of profiling, Customs officers at IGI Airport seized gold bars weighing 4204 grams valued at 2.24 crore brought by one Indian national from Bangkok.

