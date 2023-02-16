Man held at IGI with gold worth Rs 90 L

New Delhi, Feb 16 A man was held at Indira Gandhi International Airport with smuggled gold worth over Rs 90 lakh, customs officials said on Thursday.

A senior customs official said that the man was intercepted on the basis of profiling.

"The personal search of the passenger resulted in recovery of two strips wrapped with white adhesive tape containing brown coloured paste in a transparent packing. He was hiding it in his underwear. After the extraction procedure four uneven rectangular shaped gold pieces collectively weighing 1760 grams worth Rs 90,29,680 were recovered," the official said.

Four uneven rectangular shaped gold pieces were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act.

The official said that the passenger was placed under arrest under Section 104 of the Act.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

