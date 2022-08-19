Man held for abducting, killing girl

Ghaziabad (UP), Aug 19 A 25-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped two girls, aged six and nine, from a village in Ghaziabad.

According to police officials, the elder girl was found dead in a field, while the other girl managed to escape.

The police suspect that the accused, who was reportedly in an inebriated state, intended to sexually assault the girls.

The surviving girl has been sent for medical examination while the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

