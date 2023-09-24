Man held for breaching PM Modi's security in Varanasi

Varanasi, Sep 24 A man has been arrested for breaching Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, a police official said.

The man jumped in front of Modi's convoy in Varanasi, asking for a job.

The incident took place outside the Rudraksh Centre in Varanasi, when Modi's convoy was on its way to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport on Saturday evening.

The man, identified as Krishna Kumar, is a BJP worker. He was held after and is being questioned.

A resident of Ghazipur, the man was just 20 metre away from the Prime Minister's convoy. Police and security officials immediately caught him.

The man was seen running towards Modi's convoy.

According to the police, Krishna wanted to meet Prime Minister Modi.

"Krishna Kumar, son of Bharat Kumar, is a senior BJP worker. He is mentally disturbed and wanted to meet PM Modi," an official said.

--IANS

amita/khz

