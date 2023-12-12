Man held for celebratory firing death in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 12 The Pratapgarh police have arrested a man identified as Pawan Kumar Mishra alias Pintu, a resident of Bhavsaranpur village and seized a 0.32 bore licence revolver along with four used and one live cartridge from Gaura Mafi Bhikhampur turn area, a police official said.

Pintu was planning to escape from town.

Mishra was involved in celebratory firing incident that led to death of a person on December 8 at Puredhani village under the limits of Aspur Devsara police station of Pratapgarh district.

He was also booked under Section 304 of the IPC, Section 5,27,27 (9) and 30 of the Arms Act and Section 3 (1) D and 3 (1) H and 3 (2) V of SC/ST Act.

A team of Aspur Devsara police station acting upon a specific tip, raided a place near Gaura Mafi, Bhimkampur turn and managed to nab the accused.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor