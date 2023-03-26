Man held for cheating people on pretext of providing tour packages

New Delhi [India], March 26 : Delhi police apprehended a man on Sunday who allegedly cheated people in the name of providing pocket friendly Vaishno Devi tour packages.

Police said the accused has been identified as Madhur Kumar. According to Delhi Police, complainant Anamika Sharma (Resident of Krishna Nagar) gave a complaint on February 25, 2023 saying that she got a message on a Facebook group about a tour package to "Mata Vaishnao Devi".

The tour offer cost Rs 1300 per person including bus charges/meals and reaching final destination through horse. so she decided to take the offer and deposited the amount online on the provided QR Code by the cheater in the message on the Facebook group, police said.

The start date and gathering point of the journey was scheduled on dated February 17, 2023 through a Luxury bus which will be standing under flyover near Shahdara Metro Station. On the decided date when the complainant along with other 24 ladies reached on the scheduled place and found no bus/ orgser over there. She also found a group of other women was also standing there in search of the same bus.

On calling the orgzer, the phone was found to be switched off. They found that all the devotees deposited the amount on the same mobile number/QR Code Scanner of the cheater and have been cheated on pretext of "VAISHNO DEVI YATRA AND DARSHAN", police said.

Total 50 to 60 women devotees were cheated by the accused using the same modus operandi so far. Thereafter a case u/s 420/ IPC got registered at PS CYBER Shahdara. Being sensitive matter of cheating on many lady victims, immediately a team was formed.

The team collected all the relevant information regarding the incident from most of the cheated victims. All Bank details and number of the cheater were analysed. After deep analysis and through technical evidences team succeeded in identifying the cheater as Madhur Kumar, resident of Bhatia Colony Ppat, Haryana who aged 36 years. The team further raided on his hideout and arrested him from Ppat, Haryana, police said.

During interrogation accused Madhur disclosed that he was involved in the said crime. He further disclosed that he shared the QR code scanner to the victims, and the QR code belonged to his brother-in-law namely Tanu who resides at Kurukshetra. From Tanu, the cheated amount was disbursed to various accounts through UPI's. Then the accused Madhur received the money in cash from them.

Further from the mobile phone of the accused, it was revealed that he was preparing next Vaishno Devi Tour in the month of April by using same modus operandi.

The accused is a driver professionally. He is an intermediate and is married. He learnt the tricks from Facebook and also did similar incident in past and where in no complaint was lodged against him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor