Man held for daylight murder in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 25 A man who walked into a hotel in the heart of the Kerala capital Thiruvanathapuram and stabbed the receptionist to death on Friday, has been arrested.

The incident occurred around 8.30 a.m.

The knife used to stab receptionist Ayyappan, a resident of Tamil Nadu, was also recovered from accused Ajeesh, whose name appears in the list of rowdies at the local police station.

Ajeesh was arrested from the city outskirts from Nedumgadu about 20 kms from the place of the crime.

Last week, Ajeesh had come to the hotel and had an altercation with Ayyappan.

The incident was captured in the CCTV installed in the hotel.

Incidentally, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V.D. Satheesan had accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also holds the Home portfolio of failing to tackle the law and order situation in the state. Vijayan had hit back with figures that pointed out there were a lesser number of murders during his tenure than compared to the tenure of Congress Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

