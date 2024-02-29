Man held for extortion threat to Haryana Canal Department official

Gurugram, Feb 29 A man who allegedly threatened a Hayana Canal Department Superintendent and made an extortion demand of Rs 10 lakh has been arrested, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Punit Kaushik alias Punit Pandit a resident of village Sihi in Faridabad.

According to the police, a complaint was filed by the officer on October 10, 2023, alleging that a person called him on his WhatsApp number and threatened to kill him if Rs 10 lakh was not paid.

Based on a complaint, a case was filed under relevant sections of the IPC at the Civil Lines Police Station in Gurugram.

During the investigation, the Crime Branch team of Sector-17 police station nabbed the accused on Wednesday. A perusal of the criminal records of the accused found that case of murders, extortion, and under the Arms Act were registered against the accused in Gurugram, three murder cases were registered in Faridabad, and one murder case was registered in Palwal, police said.

"The accused was produced in the court on Thursday and has been taken on two days police remand for further questioning," police said.

