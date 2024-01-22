Man held for illegal medical practice, abortion in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 22 A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly performing an illegal abortion and establishing a medical practice with a fake certificate, the police said.

According to the police, the accused Mohammad Saurabh had attained his MBBS degree in China. He was allegedly practicing illegally since 2014 without registration with the Medical Council of India (MCI). "The accused completed MBBS from China but failed to clear MCI exam here in India which is necessary for medical practice in India. He then made a fake MCI certificate and started practice at a hospital from 2014 to 2017 and also opened his clinic in the Bhavani Enclave area which he closed later. Currently, he is running his clinic by the name 'God Bless Health' at Nathupur village in Gurugram," said Inspector Sandeep Kumar, SHO of Sector-9 police station.

The SHO said the matter came to light after a woman filed a rape case on the pretext of marriage against a man identified as Naveen in November last year. The man also aborted the child of the woman with the help of the alleged doctor.. The police had arrested the man but were searching for the doctor who performed the abortion. "The accused was treating patients without legal medical documents. He was engaged in the business of illegal termination of pregnancy and illegally practising as a registered medical practitioner. The accused will be taken on police remand for further proceedings,” the SHO said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor