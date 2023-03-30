Man held for impersonating as journalist, extorting businessmen in Delhi

New Delhi, March 30 Delhi Police has arrested a 52-year-old man impersonating as a journalist and extorting money from businessmen by threatening them to defame by posting fake news against them, an official said on Wednesday, adding that his son has also been arrested.

The accused identified as Laxman Indoria and his son Lakshay (26) also assaulted a police team and tore their uniform when they had gone to serve notice at their residence in Qutub Road near Nabi Karim.

According to police, a police control room (PCR) call was received on Monday at Nabi Karim police station in which the caller identified as Daulat Ram stated that Laxman is harassing him and demanding Rs 50,000.

"The police team contacted the caller, who also gave a complaint to police. The complainant, who runs a restaurant in Ram Nagar market, alleged that Laxman along with his associates on March 23 came to his restaurant and demanded Rs 50,000 for running the restaurant and threatened to kill," said Sanjay Kumar Sain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central).

When Laxman came to know that the victim had reported the matter to the police, he along with his two sons stopped the complainant and his friend in front of Sheetla Mata Mandir, Qutub Road and thrashed them using iron rods and plastic pipes. Daulat Ram reported the incident to Nabi Karim police station.

During investigation, when the police team reached the residence of Laxman for enquiry and to serve the notice, his wife and two sonsLakshya and Pragywan blocked the entry and misguided the police team.

"When police team searched the house, they found Laxman hiding himself under the water tank on the terrace. Police tried to serve him the notice but Laxman along with his family members assaulted head constable Shashank and constable Vijyant, but they overpowered them and apprehended," said the DCP.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused Laxman is previously involved in five cases of wrongful restraint, house trespass, criminal intimidation among others.

"He used to run a YouTube channel IPPCI Media-24x7 News Network and posed as a journalist and used to extort businessmen, shopkeepers by threatening them to defame them by posting fake news affecting their businesses," said the DCP.

"His one son Lakshay was also arrested while a manhunt has been initiated to nab Laxman's wife and son Pragyawan, who are on the run," said the official.

