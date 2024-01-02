Man held for inappropriate act with woman on train

Panaji, Jan 2 A 47-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly masturbating on the face of a woman passenger on the train while she was sleeping, the police said.

Inspector Sunil Gudlar of Konkan Railway Police, Goa told IANS that the woman (aged around 22) was travelling on Poorna Express along with two male friends (aged between 20-22).

"They are into cinematography and were on their way from Kerala to Goa to shoot some videos," the police officer said.

"The incident happened today (Tuesday) morning at around 7.30 a.m. near Gokarna Railway Station in Karnataka. When the woman was sleeping, the accused person came near her and began masturbating on her face. After noticing his act, her male friends dialled an emergency number and the police eventually took action," Gudlar said.

The police officer said the accused person has been identified as Dattatray Chavan -- a native of Sangli in Maharashtra who works at Kannur in Kerala.

"The woman is from Kozhikode in Kerala. We learnt that she was feeling safe after the accused was apprehended. We are further investigating the case," he added.

