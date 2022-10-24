Man held for killing 4-yr-old son of friend in UP

Agra, Oct 24 A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and later killing the four-year-old child of his friend.

The child's body was recovered on Sunday with a bullet injury on the chest.

Station House officer (SHO) of Eramuddaula police station Vinod Kumar said, "Accused Banti Kumar, 25, had purchased an illegal weapon two days ago. The weapon was recovered not far from the crime scene. The motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained."

In fact, it was on his revelations that the body of the boy was recovered.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sukanya Sharma said that the boy's father, Babloo Daksha, is a confectioner and was involved in silver trading. Babloo had been in regular touch with the accused for over five years. The two had mutual business interests.

The police are waiting for the post-mortem report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor