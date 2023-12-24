Man held for killing taxi driver on Delhi-Jaipur expressway

Gurugram, Dec 24 A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a taxi driver in his car near Manesar in Haryana on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway, the police said on Sunday.

The arrested individual has been identified as 22-year-old Chotu a.k.a. Sahil, a resident of Etah in Uttar Pradesh.

He was arrested on Sunday in Delhi.

The driver was identified as Udayvir (32), a resident of Ghaziabad.

During questioning, Sahil revealed that he had booked a taxi on Saturday in an intoxicated state.

When the driver sought the fare, as he did not have money, he shot Udayvir in his head and fled the spot.

"The accused has been taken on police remand for recovery of the weapon used in the crime," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police, said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor