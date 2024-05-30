Man held for killing wife in Delhi

New Delhi, May 30 The Delhi Police have arrested a man from Mohali in Punjab for allegedly strangulating his 22-year-old wife in south Delhi in a fit of rage, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday and the accused was identified as Abhishek while the deceased was identified as Pooja, a resident of Delhi's Rajokri.

Police said that on Wednesday at 12:38 p.m., a police control room (PCR) call regarding a murder was received at the Vasant Kunj South police station and a police team rushed to the spot to find a woman dead in the house.

Initial enquiry revealed that Pooja and Abhishek had got married a month ago -- the second marriage for both of them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Southwest, Rohit Meena said.

Abhishek had no children while Pooja had a son from her first marriage.

"Prima facie, a matrimonial dispute seems the reason for murder. From the initial examination of the dead body, it has been found that the death is due to strangulation," the DCP said.

The DCP added that the duo had met through a matrimonial site.

"The relationship between husband and wife was not good from the beginning. Wife didn't want her mother-in-law to stay at the new rented place and she also felt that the family had not accepted her son from the first wedding," he said.

"Out of these quarrels in fit of rage that night the accused strangulated the victim," the DCP added.

