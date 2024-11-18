Man held for murder during wedding ceremony in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 18 A 28-year-old has been arrested for allegedly killing a man with a stone over a fight during a wedding ceremony here in Gurugram on Monday, police said.

The victim was identified as Arun Kumar (28) a resident of Subhash Park, Uttam Nagar in Delhi.

According to the police, they received information from Gurugram Civil Hospital regarding the death of the victim due to injuries sustained in a fight.

Upon information, the police team of Police Station Sector-9A, Gurugram, reached the hospital, and after inspecting the body of the deceased, they kept the body in the mortuary for post-mortem.

The brother-in-law of the deceased told the police that on the intervening night of 17/18, Arun had come to the Community Center at Basai village in Gurugram, with his other friends to attend a wedding ceremony, where Arun had an altercation with a person.

"During the function, the accused hit Arun with a stone due to which Arun received serious injuries behind his head and he died in the hospital," he told the police.

Following a complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections at Sector-9A, Police Station Gurugram.

During the investigation, the police apprehended the accused, Nitin alias Naitik alias Machhar, a resident of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, on Monday.

"During police interrogation, it was found that the deceased and the accused had come to attend a wedding ceremony in Basai village in Gurugram. While dancing at the wedding, they had an altercation over something, on which the accused hit the victim with a stone, which resulted in the victim's death," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police, said.

Kumar said the accused has been produced before a court on Monday for further legal proceedings. The reason behind the incident will be known during police investigation, he said.

