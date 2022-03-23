Man held for murder of lover's husband in UP

Kanpur, March 23 A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his lover's husband in the forest area of Nirala Nagar railway ground in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

The arrested, identified as Pawan of Naubasta, was having an illicit affair with Kallu's wife Soni for the past few years.

ADCP South, Manish Sonker, said: "We initially suspected Soni's four other friends of the murder, but as of now, there is no evidence against them. Their location did not match with the place from where the body was recovered or the murder took place. But we came to know that Pawan and Soni were having an affair.

"On collecting information through CDR (call detail record) of their mobile phones and analysing CCTV cameras, we found that Pawan was with victim Kallu on March 14 evening. On being questioned, he confessed to his crime."

The police official further said that they were trying to collect evidence against Kallu's wife to ascertain her role in her husband's killing.

A partially eaten body of Kallu, who had gone missing on March 15, was found in the forest of Nirala Nagar railway ground on March 16.

A blood-stained brick, a pair of slippers and a handkerchief were also found from the spot.

ADCP South, Manish Sonker, had visited the spot along with a team of fingerprint experts.

Kallu of Jajmau lived with his family in a rented house and used to work as a labourer.

