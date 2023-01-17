Man held for murder of transgender in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 17 Delhi Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly killing a transgender in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, an officer said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Krishan, a resident Sonepat in Haryana.

According to a senior police officer, at about 4:35 p.m. on January 15, an information was received at the Rajouri Garden police station regarding a body lying in a pool of blood, following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

"The police found the body of a transgender, identified as Sakir Hussain alias Pinki, a resident of Raghubir Nagar. There were deep cut marks on the neck and behind the right ear of the deceased," said the officer.

The officer added that a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and investigation was taken up.

"Krishan was nabbed through technical and manual surveillance. Further investigation is going on to know why he killed Sakir," said the officer.

