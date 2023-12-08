Man held for posing as fake doctor at KGMU

Lucknow, Dec 8 A fake doctor has been arrested from the premises of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) after barging into the trauma centre.

According to sources, the imposter, who identified himself as Satyam, entered the ward and engaged with seriously ill patients, urging them to shift to a private hospital for purportedly better care.

Despite wearing a doctor’s coat and carrying a stethoscope, the suspicious behaviour of Satyam caught the attention of medical staff who did not recognise him.

The man managed to bypass security personnel at the gate and reached the ward.

Upon interrogation, Satyam claimed to have come to see a specific patient, but when taken to the said patient, they denied knowing him.

Further investigation revealed an ID card with details mentioning the Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, albeit with incorrect spelling.

"Even his degree was mentioned as ‘course MBBS-MS’ which was not the correct format. No medical course is not written like this,” said Prof Sandip Tiwari, chief medical superintendent of the trauma centre.

He then attempted to flee but was promptly caught by staff and security guards.

Later, Satyam said that he is a student of pharmacy at a private institute. Subsequently, KGMU officials lodged a complaint against him at Chowk police station, the sources said.

