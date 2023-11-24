Man held for posting Pak flag on FB status

Bareilly (UP), Nov 24 The Bareilly police, on Thursday, arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly sharing a Pakistani flag and posting a video with derogatory remarks about a particular community on his Facebook account.

According to police, Bundan Ali was booked after a local social media user filed a complaint against him.

The complainant said, "Ali posted a Pakistani flag on his FB account's status message along with a video mocking our culture and tradition. We objected and asked him to delete the post but he refused. With no option left, we filed a police complaint."

During investigation, police found Ali's post "provocative" and registered an FIR against him under IPC sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups on grounds of religion) along with section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

SHO of Izzatnagar Jaishankar Singh said, "Sharing the national flag of Pakistan and praising it can lead to a law and order situation. We found more objectionable posts on his social media profile. We arrested him as a preventive measure. He was produced before the remand magistrate who sent him to jail under judicial custody."

Ali, a resident of Bareilly's Izzatnagar, works as a part-time carpenter.

