Man held for posting video of posing with weapons on social media

New Delhi, May 23 A man, who posted a video showing him with a weapon on social media to become famous and to establish his identity among criminals, has been arrested, a Delhi Police official said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Shahzad, 25, a resident of Sangam Vihar area and he is also found previously involved in four criminal cases registered in Saket, Ambedkar Nagar and Sangam Vihar police stations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Chandan Chowdhary said that on Monday specific inputs were received that a criminal had circulated his video on social media possessing an illegal weapon.

"The information was further developed and local enquiry of the area was conducted. As per input, the team laid a strategic trap near Khatta, Bandh Road, Neb Sarai and Shahzad was apprehended," she said.

Police also recovered one country made pistol of .315 bore along with one bullet from the possession of the accused.

On interrogation, Shahzad disclosed that he is a fan of an infamous actor and inspired by one of his movie character.

"He had just shot a video one week ago to become famous and to establish his identity among the criminals," the DCP said.



ssh/vd

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor