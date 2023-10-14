Man held for raping minor daughter in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 14 A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his 14-year-old daughter multiple times in east Delhi, an official said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Maqsood, a native of Bihar.

Maqsood,a drug addict, resides with his family in a rented accommodation in east Delhi.

According to the police, on Friday at 10:01 p.m., a PCR call regarding the rape of a minor was received at Mayur Vihar police station.

During counseling, the girl alleged that she was raped repeatedly by her father in the absence of her mother.

"She stated that on Friday, around 3 p.m., the accused again raped his daughter while her mother was away. When the woman returned, the survivor narrated the ordeal to her mother," said a senior police official.

Subsequently, the girl's statement was recorded in the presence of her mother, and a case under sections 376(2)(n) and 506 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act was registered.

"The medical examination of the victim was conducted at LBS Hospital, East Delhi, and Maqsood was arrested," the official added.

