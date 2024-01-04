Man held for raping minor in Goa

Panaji, Jan 4 A 48-year-old man has been arrested on the charges of raping a minor girl in Goa, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi informed that the incident occurred in March, 2023, which came to light recently when the victim girl narrated this incident to the school teacher councillor.

"The accused person is identified as Deepak Redkar, 48, resident of Bardez- Goa," the police said.

"Mother of victim girl has lodged complaint stating that in the month of March, 2023 at Bardez- Goa, the accused Deepak Redkar, in order to fulfil his sexual lust, raped her minor daughter (16-year-old) when victim had visited the house of accused person," the police said.

The case is registered under sections 376 IPC, Sec 8(2) of Goa Children’s Act , Sec 4,6,8 ,12 of POCSO Act.

