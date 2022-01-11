Man held for selling mobile SIMs without documents in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 11 A man has been arrested for allegedly selling activated mobile SIM cards to foreign nationals and others without required documents in Sector-51 of Gurugram, police said on Tuesday.

Ravinder Singh alias Sameer (38) from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar and currently residing in village Wazirabad of Gurugram, was apprehended by the chief minister' flying squad.

According to the CM flying squad sleuths, on Monday, they received credible information that a man standing in front of Artemis Hospital, in Sector-51 was selling activated mobile SIM cards to foreign nationals and other people for just Rs 600 to 800 without required documents.

Following this, a team led by Inderjeet Singh Yadav DSP, CM flying squad, nabbed the accused and found the activated SIM cards, deactivated SIM and documents from his possession.

Police seized 14 activated SIM cards of Vodafone, 20 mobiles, 52 deactivated SIMs, one motorcycle and Rs 18,500 in cash.

During interrogation, the accused divulged that with the help of his companions Zamir and Lalit he used to activate the SIM cards of unknown persons and sell them to foreigners and others residing in guest houses and hotels and charge rupees in cash or via online transfer.

"The accused was involved in this illegal work since 2018. During the remand period, we will ascertain that how many SIMs he has sold to whom and from where he gets these SIMs," Yadav told .

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Sector-53 police station in Gurugram.

